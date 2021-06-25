SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 22,334 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17.

On Monday, June 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

