Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,397,431.14 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

SQ traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $239.94. 7,243,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,669. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

