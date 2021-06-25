SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 12.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares were down 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 103,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 49,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

