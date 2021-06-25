St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

SMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

LON:SMP opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 508.74. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

