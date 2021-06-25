Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,031.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $722,668.78 and approximately $12,031.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,687,617 coins and its circulating supply is 719,985 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

