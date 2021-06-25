Stacks Trading Down 20.5% This Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $741.30 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,454,727 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

