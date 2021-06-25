Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $4.40 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00196593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

