Stake DAO Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002622 BTC on major exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $588,776.99 and $148,689.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00194987 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00036235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, "Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra's native token, Luna. Terra's mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. "

