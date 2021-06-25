Standard Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $198,977.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $198,977.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.