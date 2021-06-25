Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $198,391.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

