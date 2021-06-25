Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Cap of $40.75 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $40.75 million and $27.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

