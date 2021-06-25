Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.23

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 16958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

