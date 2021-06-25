Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $67,502.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.