Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $47,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

