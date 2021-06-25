Starname Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Starname has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $174,189.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

