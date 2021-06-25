Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.87

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 26188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

