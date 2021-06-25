Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

