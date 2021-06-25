Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $470.76 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.71 billion and $470.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00098336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,086 coins and its circulating supply is 23,196,089,060 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

