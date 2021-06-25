Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and $339,016.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00099733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00160921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,404.00 or 1.00331702 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

