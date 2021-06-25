Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.23 Million

Analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $542.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.50 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

