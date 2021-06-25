Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $23.16

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $24.53. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 223 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.