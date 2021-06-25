stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,858.88 or 0.05807100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $66,900.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 538,402 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

