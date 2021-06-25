Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.30

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 3,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,046. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

