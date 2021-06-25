Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.29. 5,674,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.