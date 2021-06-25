Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 23,606 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the average volume of 1,451 put options.
RAD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
