Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 23,606 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the average volume of 1,451 put options.

RAD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

