Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Oasis Midstream Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,116 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

OMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.77. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

