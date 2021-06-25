Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 156,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,579 call options.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

SPCE stock traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

