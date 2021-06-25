StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.03. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 911,799 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $332.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

