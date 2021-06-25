STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 35.4% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $43,729.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.48 or 0.05688434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.64 or 0.01421381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00397988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00611891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00385687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007406 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038895 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

