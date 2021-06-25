Strategy Capital LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategy Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 26.1% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $192,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,856.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 51.2% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded down $23.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,455.90. 78,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,748. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.