Stream Protocol Trading 52.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $270,750.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00588571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

