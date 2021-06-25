Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Shares of SAX opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.95.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

