Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Strong has a market capitalization of $22.71 million and $1.84 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $164.25 or 0.00496235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

