Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.03

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.95.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
