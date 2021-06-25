SUKU Reaches Market Cap of $26.18 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $670,984.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

