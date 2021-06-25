Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of INN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 404,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

