Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,077.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $74,077.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00611285 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 153% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

