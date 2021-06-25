Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

SLF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

