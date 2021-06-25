SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 3.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 15,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

