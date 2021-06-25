Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.