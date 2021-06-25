Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Sunrun worth $113,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

