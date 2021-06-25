SuperCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $117,286.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,219,535 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

