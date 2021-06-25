Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 2.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 18,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 183,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several research firms have commented on SGI. Cormark boosted their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

