Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

