SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $10,719.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

