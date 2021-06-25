suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 41% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. suterusu has a total market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $330,242.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

