Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Achieves $374,600.53

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $374,600.53 and approximately $907.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

