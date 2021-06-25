Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 17,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

