SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $223,659.35 and $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 181,427,200 coins and its circulating supply is 180,706,769 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

