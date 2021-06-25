Swipe Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005408 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $168.84 million and $149.30 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00586488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

